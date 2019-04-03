Latest Sonos update adds new ‘Recently Played’ feature

Sonos is out today with a new update for its speakers that brings a useful new feature to users: a recently played tab. Along with the latest update Sonos has also refreshed its privacy policy.

Sonos shared the news in an email to users today.

We are continuously working to improve your experience with Sonos, including adding new functionality to the Sonos app. With the next software update to your system, you will have the option to access a new feature called “Recently Played.” Located in the My Sonos tab, this feature allows you to quickly access your most recently played content.

The company further explained that the new privacy policy was needed to release the Recently Played feature as well as some unknown features to come in the future.

To support this feature—as well as other upcoming features—we are updating our Privacy Statement. Should you choose to use the new features, these updates allow us to access the information necessary to make them possible.

Users should see a walkthrough on the Sonos app about how to turn on the new feature after updating, but here’s the steps:

Open the Sonos app and make sure your system is up to date Tap More on the toolbar at the bottom of the screen Choose My Sonos Settings Toggle Recently Played on

Sonos offers a range of high-quality speakers, with its Sonos One, Beam, Play: 5, and PlayBase all including AirPlay 2/HomeKit and Siri functionality.

Sonos is also partnering with Ikea to offer a range of more affordable speakers.

