Ikea offers sneak peek at its new Sonos-compatible speaker ahead of official unveiling

Ikea is certainly milking the launch of its new Sonos-compatible speaker range, today offering a quick look at the first speaker in the range ahead of its official unveiling next month …

NordVPN

Ikea began the show way back in 2017, teasing some kind of collaboration with Sonos but revealing no details.

Six months later, the company told us that the partnership would be a for a budget speaker range compatible with existing Sonos speakers, and showed a range of possible designs.

Ikea then said it would be showing us the real thing next month at an exhibition in Milan – but has today done a spoiler of its own event by showing two photos ahead of time via Engadget.

As you can see here, the SYMFONISK looks like… well, a Sonos speaker with IKEA design cues. Its boxy, fabric-covered style appears to be a fitting complement to your plywood tables and cabinets.

The main photo, above, shows the speaker positioned vertically on a bookshelf, with the button markings suggesting that this is the intended orientation. However, a second photo shows a wall-mounted option in which the speaker itself serves as a shelf.

It appears that the first speaker in the range, set to go on sale in August, will cost somewhere around $100-120.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: