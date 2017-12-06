Sonos and Ikea tease collaboration, possibly Sonos controls embedded in furniture

Ikea is teasing a collaboration with Sonos, but without giving any details …

IKEA and Sonos is making sound for the home together. Sound is important in the home. Sound creates meaning and experiences, and it can enhance life at home instantly. Now IKEA is taking on sound in the home together with Sonos, and will explore how to make it even easier for people to play any song, anywhere in the home, without interrupting the flow of daily life. Enabling people to create the right atmosphere in their home with great design, music and sound.

Sonos, for its part, told us only that it is excited to see what it can accomplish with Ikea. However, the wording of the announcement, and a previous Ikea initiative, may give a clue.

Ikea previously announced a range of furniture with built-in Qi charging, making for a neater solution than having standalone pads and stands trailing visible wires (though there are DIY options for other furniture). Could it be that Ikea is incorporating Sonos controls into furniture too?

Or perhaps designing furniture with built-in Sonos speakers? Or furniture with slots designed to be filled by existing standalone Sonos speakers? Who knows – share your own theories in the comments.

Ikea has a mixed track record with its tech collaborations. It was one of the first chains to support Apple’s ARKit with an augmented reality app, while it took rather longer to add HomeKit support to its smart lightbulbs …

