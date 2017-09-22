IKEA riffs on Apple slogans to promote furniture with built-in wireless charging

Swedish furniture company Ikea has been building Qi wireless chargers into some of its furniture since 2015, but with the iPhone 8 and upcoming iPhone X creating a big new market, it has chosen a clever/cheeky way to make Apple fans take note …

NordVPN

As The Verge reports, it’s running a series of ads which play on some of Apple’s most famous marketing slogans.

Apple’s “This changes everything” mantra has become the “This charges everything” ad campaign, while “Think different” is now “Link different.”

There’s also ‘One more thing … it’s also a lamp’ as well as one phrase Apple didn’t use but perhaps should have done: ‘Apple juice.’

Ikea sells a range of wireless charging products from its own standalone pads from $30 through desk & table lamps to a home office unit for $399. It’s not quite alone in doing so, but almost.

I’m a big fan of Ikea’s approach. To me it makes great sense to build charging pads into furniture, hiding the wires from sight. It’s something I hope other furniture companies will adopt. But if you prefer standalone chargers, Apple’s decision to adopt the Qi standard means you have plenty of options.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: