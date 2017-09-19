Ikea’s ARKit furniture app ‘Place’ is now available on the App Store

With the release of iOS 11 earlier today, Apple officially joined the augmented reality fray thanks to ARKit. One of the most often touted partners for ARKit has been Ikea, and now the retailer’s ‘Place’ augmented reality app is available on the App Store.

Place hit the App Store this evening touting the ability to position furniture wherever you want in your home using augmented reality. Designed for both iPhone and iPad, Ikea Place uses ARKit as its foundation and features a catalog of thousands of Ikea products, whether it be a sofa, bed, or any other piece of furniture. Everything is true-to-scale, meaning how it looks in the app is how it will look in your home:

IKEA Place lets you virtually ‘place’ IKEA products in your space. The app includes 3D and true-to-scale models of everything from sofas and armchairs to footstools and coffee tables. IKEA Place gives you an accurate impression of the furniture’s size, design and functionality in your home so you can stop wondering and start doing.

As we showcased in our iPhone 8 review earlier today, Ikea Place works by having you first scan the floor of your room, then prompting you to pick a piece to position. From there, you can place it anywhere in your room and move it around with ease using drag and drop.

Ikea Place is a free download on the App Store and is definitely worth a try if you’re running iOS 11.

