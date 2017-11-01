IKEA finally adds HomeKit support to its Tradfri smart lighting range

After a few false starts, IKEA has finally added HomeKit integration to its Tradfri smart light range. For owners of Tradfri smart bulb accessories, you can now update your hub firmware and get the latest version of the Tradfri app from the App Store.

This allows you to generate a HomeKit code for your existing accessories and add them using the Apple Home app. You can then control the devices like any other HomeKit accessory, including Siri voice control.

The app update means users can add IKEA Tradfri products into their HomeKit home, as long as they have a Tradfri gateway hub, the same hub IKEA has been selling for some time now.

HomeKit enables users to mix and match smart home accessories from different manufacturers, so you can augment your Philips Hue bulbs with IKEA bulbs for instance.

You can then toggle them on or off through the Apple Home app on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Or use Siri voice commands to do the same thing.

IKEA’s integration with HomeKit is currently limited to the smart light bulbs only, dimmer switches and other accessories are not available to HomeKit at this time.

The HomeKit accessory ecosystem has expanded significantly this year, with Apple making it easier for hardware manufacturers to make HomeKit products.

The marked increase of compatible accessories also allows Apple to better compete with Amazon Echo and Google Home smart home solutions ahead of the HomePod launch.

Find the newly-updated IKEA Tradfri app in the App Store.

