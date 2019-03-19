Sonos-compatible speaker from Ikea expected to start around $120, in white or black

Ikea’s upcoming Sonos-compatible speaker range, set to be shown off next month and go on sale in August, is expected to start from around $120. The entry-level model will be available in a choice of white and black …

We’ve seen a poster offering Ikea’s Danish staff a voucher for a free speaker, in celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary in the country. Ikea was founded in Sweden in 1943, expanding to Norway in 1963 and Denmark in 1969.

The poster says that the speaker on offer to staff – likely to be the cheapest in the range – is worth DKK799, which is a little over $120.

It’s IKEAs 50 year anniversary in Denmark. We celebrate it with a gift for all employees. Our new SYMFONISK wifi-speaker, which is created in collaboration with Sonos. The speaker can be placed horizontally or vertically or hung on the wall as a practical shelf. The speaker can be integrated with other products from Sonos. If you haven’t already received a voucher, you can get it from your manager. Between 1st of July and 1st of August 2019, you will be able to redeem your voucher in order to get your SYMFONISK wifi-speaker in white or black. The speaker has a value of 799, and cannot be exchanged for other product or cash.

We still don’t know much about the Ikea-branded Sonos-compatible speaker range, other than that they will be called Symfonisk. The company showed a range of possible designs in June of last year after earlier teasing an unspecified collaboration with Sonos.

Ikea revealed last week that it will be showing us the real thing next month.

Setting out to also make high-quality sound available for everyone, Ikea and Sonos will present the first products in the Symfonisk range – in the Feel Home exhibition in Milan.

The price seems low, but Ikea has targeted the budget end of the smart home market, and Sonos speakers start from $179 (with older models available for less), so a Sonos-compatible speaker for $120 does seem plausible.

The smart speaker market is a highly competitive one now, with low-end Amazon speakers available for less than $50 – and Apple competing at the higher end with HomePod. Sonos CEO Patrick Spence gave an interview last year talking about what it’s like to now find itself in competition with Apple.

