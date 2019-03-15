Ikea-Sonos speakers to be revealed next month, go on sale in August

Ikea started teasing some kind of collaboration with Sonos back in 2017, before showing off prototypes of a budget speaker range last summer. The company has now revealed that we’ll get to see actual Ikea-Sonos speakers in April.

Setting out to also make high-quality sound available for everyone, Ikea and Sonos will present the first products in the Symfonisk range – in the Feel Home exhibition in Milan …

Ikea has been making a name for itself as a budget player in the smart home field, though its HomeKit compatibility has consistently been late in arriving. The company started out with Trådfri light bulbs, branched out into smart plugs, and more recently HomeKit-compatible window blinds.

The US launch of the blinds was originally promised for April, but has now been delayed to an unspecified date.

Ikea says that sound and light are natural companions when it comes to creating the right atmosphere at home.

There’s sound, and there’s light. What if we combined them both? Two hugely important elements for creating the right mood around the home. This was the starting point for making the playful exhibition Feel Home in Tortona in Milan. The results? It is best experienced on site, the ambition has been to share knowledge through fun interactive installations based on everyday life activities. “Together with Sonos we wanted to combine our home furnishing knowledge with their expertise in creating great sound experiences for every room of the home, and in Milan we want you to experience the real difference that sound and light makes in your life”, says Björn Block, Business Leader for Ikea Home Smart.

We don’t yet have details of pricing, but it’s a given that the speaker range will be below Sonos pricing, while still offering compatibility with the real thing. Imagery suggests that there will either be both freestanding and wall-mounting options for the same speakers, or different models depending on your preference.

The company has teased August as the likely availability date for at least part of the Ikea-Sonos speaker range.

