Ikea’s Tradfri smart plug now available for $10, HomeKit support delayed

After announcing it would be bringing a smart plug to its Tradfri lineup of HomeKit enabled accessories back in August, Ikea has today made the new $10 HomeKit device available for purchase.

Originally expected to arrive in October, Ikea has just made the Tradfri smart plug available for the holiday shopping season (via Pocket-lint). With its $10 price point, this is the most affordable way to add HomeKit control to a variety of appliances like lights, fans, heaters, coffee makers, and much more. Most of the HomeKit smart plugs from competition like Wemo, iHome, iDevices, and more start from $25+.

Ikea’s Tradfri smart plug comes with a simple, white deign. It also features a handy swivel option to make it easy to use appliances with larger plugs without blocking the other outlet.

Ikea notes you can control the smart plug with its Tradfri app, but it added HomeKit support to the Tradfri lineup just about a year ago.

Earlier this month we also heard more about the company’s yet to be released smart blinds. Prices could start at around $100, which is considerably lower that other options currently available. No word yet if these upcoming smart blinds will also feature HomeKit support. They don’t fall in the Tradfri lineup, with the product names Kadrilj and Fyrtur.

