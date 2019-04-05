ColorWare custom AirPods 2 in glossy and matte finishes now available

- Apr. 5th 2019 8:52 am PT

While many were hoping that Apple’s second-generation AirPods would arrive in more than just the white color option, that didn’t come to fruition. However, ColorWare has now made its custom painting services available for users who want their AirPods to stand out.

ColorWare is now accepting orders for custom second-generation AirPods. There are 64 different choices when including the whole palette of colors as well as matte and glossy finishes. Users can customize the color of each AirPod as well as the charging case.

ColorWare offers customization for the second-gen AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $339, AirPods with Charging Case for $299, and as well as for just the Wireless Charging Case for $129 (all prices include the products). That puts the custom AirPods at a $140 premium over standard AirPods, with a $50 bump over the white Wireless Charging Case.

It doesn’t appear ColorWare is accepting already purchased AirPods for customization.

AirPods ColorWare color options

ColorWare is also selling its AirPods Retro. These custom second-gen AirPods with Wireless Charging Case come with an Apple IIe design and a salty $450 price tag.

AirPods Retro custom

AirPods offers a cord-free wireless audio experience with up to 5 hours of battery life. They are rechargeable through the included case that get you up to 24 hours on a single charge. AirPods 2 (released in 2019) support wireless (Qi) charging, Hey Siri, and include the H1 chip.

