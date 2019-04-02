Logitech launches Slim Folio Pro backlit keyboard case for 2018 iPad Pro

In a continuation of its Logitech Slim Folio for iPad accessories, Logitech today announced the Slim Folio Pro keyboard case for third-generation iPad Pro models. The 11-inch iPad Pro case costs $119.99 and the 12.9-inch case costs $129.99.

The case offers front and back protection for the iPad when in a bag, and doubles as a stand when in use. The case features a backlit keyboard with media controls, and the magnetic latch also holds an Apple Pencil in place whilst it charges on the side of the iPad.

The media row offers convenient access to iOS navigation shortcuts like going to the home screen, adjusting brightness, opening Spotlight Search, play/pause media and more.

The keyboard turns on automatically when the case is put into ‘type mode’; there are two slots to rest the iPad in to support two different typing angles. Of course, you can also fold the keyboard cover to the back of the iPad to enter ‘reading mode’ and you can lay the case on a table with a slight incline, perfect for sketching or typing on the virtual keyboard.

Apple’s first-party Smart Keyboard Folio case is more expensive and lacks backlit keys or a function row for media controls. Unlike Apple’s case, the Logitech Slim Folio Pro does not use Apple’s Smart Connector for data and power. Instead, it relies on Bluetooth to communicate with the iPad. This means it must be charged separately using the case’s USB-C port. Logitech claims most users will last three months on a single charge, so this shouldn’t be too much of a hassle.

The Slim Folio Pro case is available to order now and costs $119.99 and $129.99 for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models respectively. Find out more on Logitech’s website.