Catalyst makes Apple’s latest iPad Pros beach-ready with new waterproof cases

Apple accessory maker Catalyst stirred up some brand awareness as its waterproof AirPods case landed in Apple Stores last December. Today the company has announced its latest waterproof case for the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 40mm Apple Watch Series 4, and some new colors for its AirPods case.

Catalyst announced the news today in a press release during CE Week in New York City:

“We have very robust and fantastic line-up of new products to share with consumers in the U.S. and the 70+ countries around the world where Catalyst products are sold,” said Catalyst CEO June Lai. “The waterproof cases for the iPad Pros and the 40mm Apple WatchSeries 4 have been released in time for summer activities so the devices can go wherever your adventure takes you.”

The new waterproof case for iPad Pro features an IP68 rating good for submersion down to 2m (6.6 feet) and offers drop protection from up to 4 feet with the military spec 810G rating.

The case features an impact-ready, external grippy rubber bumper layer, extra-large ports and integrated screen protector, a hard coated optical lens, and acoustic membranes.

Pre-orders are open now for the new Catalyst iPad Pro waterproof case. It comes in stealth black and is priced at $150 for the 11-inch version and $170 for the 12.9-inch model. Deliveries are expected to arrive next month.

Catalyst also released its waterproof case for the 40mm Apple Watch Series 4. It also offers IP68 and military spec 810G ratings, full Apple Watch protection, a silicone band, and more.

Full functionality of the Apple Watch is maintained* with IP-68 waterproof protection of 330ft (100m) and MIL-STD 810G drop protection to 6.6ft (2m). It’s fully sealed against water, dust, dirt, and now with direct touch screen access, great for all adventures –wet and dry. The raised bezel protects the screen from scratches and impacts. Our patented True Sound Acoustic Technology™ allows audio to come through totally clear. Not only is the case rugged, it’s also stylish and incorporates a hypoallergenic silicone band that’s both durable and comfortable

The waterproof case for 40mm Apple Watch Series 4 comes in stealth black and retails for $70, joining the previously available 44mm version.

Finally, Catalyst also unveiled two new colors for its special edition waterproof AirPods case: blue and pink. It is priced at $30 and is available from Catalyst now and Apple soon. The standard version is available in a variety of colors and sells for $25.

Check out more products from Catalyst on the company’s website and Amazon storefront.

