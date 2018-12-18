Apple Store now selling special edition Catalyst protective waterproof cases for AirPods

- Dec. 18th 2018 11:27 am PT

0

For the first time, Apple is endorsing an add-on accessory for AirPods: a new set of protective AirPods cases from Catalyst. The cases are waterproof rated up to 1 meter and offer protection against drops. They also feature a carabiner to clip the AirPods case onto your clothing.

It’s a weird proposition for the first AirPods accessory to be stocked in Apple retail, given that the Catalyst case is only useful when you are not using the earbuds themselves.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Obviously, you can only take advantage of the waterproofing and ‘military grade protection’ when the earbuds are ensconced in their charging case. The buds are not any better off when you are using them to actually listen to music.

The clip is arguably the most useful part of the accessory, letting you snap your AirPods onto a belt or bag. However, putting your AirPods in the Catalyst case means a (literal) extra layer of inconvenience every time you want to access the buds.

The Catalyst is flexible so you essentially pull it back to get to the AirPods inside. You can access the Lightning port to charge without having to take the entire case off, which is a nice affordance.

The Catalyst Special Edition Waterproof Case is available from Apple in the US and Canada for $29.99 in black, white, and glow in the dark color choices. Amazon stocks the older range of colors for $5 less.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple Retail

Apple Retail

Apple operates 506 retail locations across the globe. At the heart of each store is Today at Apple, a series of educational programs designed to inspire and motivate customers to take their passions further.
Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods

AirPods is Apple's answer to a wireless future. Going one step further than the competition, AirPods offers a cord-free wireless audio experience with up to 5 hours of battery life. The AirPods are rechargeable through the included AirPods case that get you up to 24 hours on a single charge.
Catalyst

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.