2019 Apple Camp registration now open with new art and design sessions

Apple Camp is a collection of hands-on sessions offered to kids throughout the summer at Apple Stores. The program is an extension of Today at Apple, providing an outlet for creativity and the opportunity to learn new skills like coding, music, moviemaking, art, and design.

Registration for Apple Camp 2019 opens today for stores in the United States, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. Registration begins on June 24th for stores in the United Kingdom, Austria, China, and Taiwan.

This year, four sessions tracks will be offered for kids ages 8–12 to choose from. Availability may differ by region. The three sessions in every track run 90 minutes each, and all participants need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Here’s the project lineup for 2019:

In this 3-day session, kids ages 8–12 explore how to build their own song. They’ll learn rhythm basics, practice making beats, and experiment with Smart Instruments to create a melody in GarageBand for iPad. On the final day, Campers will celebrate their new skills by sharing their song with the group. Devices will be provided.

In this 3-day session, kids ages 8–12 learn design skills to imagine a park for their community. They’ll go on a short walk to gather inspiration and take photos of materials, colors, and textures. Then they’ll sketch their ideas in the Procreate app using iPad with Apple Pencil to bring their design to life. On the final day, they’ll present their park to the group. Devices will be provided.

In this 3-day session, kids ages 8–12 explore fun activities to learn how to code Sphero robots. They’ll start with coding fundamentals like commands, loops, and functions, then use blocks of code to create a program using the Sphero Edu app for iPad. On the final day, Campers will program lights, sounds, and animations to tell their own story starring Sphero. Devices will be provided.

In this 3-day session, kids ages 8–12 discover how to create fun video footage using iPad. They’ll start with fundamentals of moviemaking like experimenting with camera shots in the Clips app and drawing ideas on storyboards in Keynote. On the final day, they’ll apply their skills to make a captivating movie trailer using iMovie, and they’ll celebrate their creations. Devices will be provided.

This year, the first wave of Apple Camp sessions begin on July 7th and programs run through August 3rd. If your kid is interesting in attending, it’s best to sign up early as space is limited. Even if you don’t snag a seat, Apple offers a variety of other Today at Apple sessions for kids and families held every day around the world. These sessions typically run 60-90 minutes each and can be taken independently of a session track. Check any of the pages below to see available times at your local Apple Store:

Learn how to reinvent the family portrait, experiment with fun poses and shots, and add some magic 🎨✏️😜. Join a Photo Lab for Kids at the Apple Store. #todayatapple — Apple (@Apple) June 4, 2019

