Instagram account recovery will be a much easier process thanks to a new in-app process announced by the company.

Currently, if you get locked out of your account, the recovery process is a manual one …

NordVPN

You have to fill out a support form and then wait for a response from the security team. Engadget says that Instagram account recovery is set to be automated.

The updated approach uses the app to ask for different types of info (such as your original email address or phone number). You’ll then get a six-digit code sent to the contact info of your choice, and Instagram will then prevent hackers from using email or phone number codes to take over your account from a different device. This new method would ensure that you could recover your account even if an intruder has changed the user name and contact data.

To make it less likely that bad actors will attempt to take over your account in the first place, a new protection is being put in place.

Instagram is offering a safeguard that ensures a user name can’t be claimed for a “period of time” after account changes, whether it’s a hack or a voluntary change. It’s not certain when the in-app recovery will be widely available, although the user name lockdown is available to all Android users now and deploying to iOS users.

It follows two changes to Instagram last month, the company first dropping support for the standalone Direct app, and then for the first time allowing landscape video on its long-form video platform, IGTV.