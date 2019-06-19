Apple completes Best Buy repair partnership with nearly 1,000 US locations

While Apple customers in major metropolitan areas are often in reach of an Apple Store when it comes time to make a device repair appointment, those outside of city centers or regions without Apple Authorized Service Providers are left with few options. To give more customers access to safe and reliable repairs, Apple today announced that it has now expanded its authorized service network to every Best Buy location in the United States.

12" MacBook

By expanding its service network, Apple says there are now over 1,800 third-party Apple Authorized Service Providers in the United States. This number is in addition to the support offerings at Apple’s own 506 retail stores. Besides being more convenient for customers, the main advantage of completing a repair through an Authorized Service Provider is access to parts certified for safety, quality, and reliability. Apple’s vice president of AppleCare commented on the expansion:

At Apple, we’re dedicated to providing the best customer service in the world. If a customer ever needs to repair their products, we want them to feel confident those repairs are done safely and correctly. We’re always looking at how we can reliably expand our network of trained technicians and we’re excited to partner with every Best Buy store so it’s even easier for our customers to find an authorized repair location near them.

Best Buy president of services Trish Walker added:

We love being there for our customers no matter what their Apple need is, from helping them choose the right device, to offering AppleCare protection and now helping fix their devices. We’ve always enjoyed a great partnership with Apple and we’re thrilled that, together, we can better serve our customers.

According to Apple, eight out of ten of its customers are now within 20 minutes of an Authorized Service Provider. Cities like Casper, Wyoming and Bismarck, North Dakota, both located in states without any Apple Stores, will now have more convenient access to repairs. Apple has made several changes to its product repair strategy this year including streamlined iPhone battery replacement and next-day turnaround for MacBook keyboard repairs.

Follow 9to5Mac’s retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: