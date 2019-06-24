Apple updates Indoor Survey business app with new design, map notes, and more

Apple today has pushed a major update to its Indoor Survey app on iOS. The update brings an all-new design, a new survey workflow, map notes and more.

For those unfamiliar, Indoor Survey is Apple’s application that makes it easy for businesses to use Apple’s Indoor Position technology in venues:

Indoor Survey makes it easy for business owners to enable Apple’s Indoor Positioning in their venues. Simply walk through the venue and perform surveys using the app to collect location data. This data can be viewed and tested in the Indoor Survey app.

Today’s update adds an all-new design that Apple says makes it easier and faster to survey spaces. The new survey workflow builds on that, allowing you to track your progress and test positioning. Here’s the full change log for today’s update:

All-New Design. The Indoor Survey app has been completely redesigned to make surveying your indoor space faster and easier.

Survey Workflow. Track your progress through each step as you survey your space, upload, and test positioning.

Add Map Notes. You can now use simple drawing tools to place notes on the map and flag issues. Improved Feedback. Survey processing will suggest ways to improve your surveys to ensure you get the best possible indoor positioning.

Supports IMDF. The Indoor Survey app now supports the Indoor Mapping Data Format (IMDF), a full featured model designed specifically for indoor location.

The Indoor Survey app is available on the App Store for free.

Thanks, Nilesh!

