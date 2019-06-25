9to5Mac Watch Time: A new podcast exploring the impact of Apple Watch — coming soon

9to5Mac Watch Time is a brand new podcast project launching in July. Over the next three months, we’ll talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives — and we plan to get personal.

9to5Mac Watch Time is coming soon to Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player. For now, enjoy our teaser trailer and stay tuned!

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/06/9to5Mac-Watch-Time-06-26-2019.mp3

