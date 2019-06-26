Target is offering various iPhone gift card deals, latest iPad Air returns to all-time low pricing, and Brother’s AiO AirPrint laser printer drops to $80. Hit the jump for more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone gift card deals at Target

Target is currently running a number of iPhone gift card deals for those who activate today on Verizon or AT&T. Leading the way is the iPhone X 64GB for $300 off when you upgrade or activate a new line, dropping last year’s flagship down to $600. The iPhone X features two high-end cameras on the back with Face ID and a great front-facing camera as well. This is Apple’s first OLED smartphone and the display is nothing less than fabulous and has spoiled me for future devices. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Latest iPad Air up to $40 off

Amazon is taking up to $40 off Apple’s latest iPad Air, bringing prices down to new all-time lows. Deals start at $469 shipped but you’ll find the largest discounts on cellular configurations. This is a match of our previous mention. B&H is also matching these offers at this time. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil — all of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor.

Brother’s AiO AirPrint Laser Printer is $80

Looking for a new AirPrint printer? Office Depot has a particularly notable offer on one of Brother’s top-rated models at $80. That’s at least 20% off and the best we’ve tracked. This model sports everything needed for an at-home setup, including printing, copying and scanning. With added AirPrint features it’s perfect for printing items directly from your iPhone or iPad.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month: Get 15% off the Slope stand for iPhone and iPad from Wiplabs w/ code 9to5mac2019

Featured in the MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) Design Stores, Slope is the ultimate iPhone/iPad stand featuring a beautiful patented design made from the same brushed and anodized finish as an iMac or MacBook. It utilizes a unique suction technology with thousands of microscopic air pockets that grip your device snuggly at the perfect viewing angle. Available in two sizes for both smartphones and tablets.

