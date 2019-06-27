Mophie launches new Juice Pack Air battery case with Lightning for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR

Mophie today has released a new Juice Pack Air battery case with wireless charging for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Mophie released the Juice Pack Access earlier this year, but the new Juice Pack Air has a key differentiator in that it supports Lightning connectivity.

The Juice Pack Air features a 1,720mAh battery in all three of the new models. Mophie says that this will extend your battery life up to 34 hours.

The new Juice Pack Air is similar to the Juice Pack Access in many ways. However, the Access features USB-C connectivity, while the Air case features Lightning connectivity. While the USB-C port opened up a larger accessory market, the Juice Pack Access design left the bottom of the iPhone open so users could access the Lightning port. The new Juice Pack Air better protects the bottom of the iPhone, but switches to Lightning all around.

Wireless charging via the Juice Pack Air works on any Qi-compatible charger, but you’ll only get 5W speeds. This means that when you’re charging both the case and your iPhone, you’ll notice extended charge time compared to faster wireless charging options.

In comparison to Apple’s own Smart Battery Case, which is also available for the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and iPhone XS Max, the new Mophie Juice Pack Air offers slightly less extra battery life, but also at a slightly lower price point. Both offer Qi charging as well as Lightning connectivity, but the Smart Battery Case charges slightly faster at up to 7.5W.

The Juice Pack Air for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR is available today for $99 in black, red, graphite, and rose gold. The Smart Battery Case for each of those devices is widely sold out, with Apple quoting delivery times in early August. You can pick up a refurb Smart Battery Case for the iPhone XS for $99 on Amazon, and for the iPhone XR at $80.

