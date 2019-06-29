Earlier this week, Eddy Cue offered new details on Apple Music to French media during a roundtable discussion. Now, Cue has sat down with The Times in London to talk about Apple’s forthcoming venture into television with Apple TV+.

When asked what users can expect from Apple TV+, Cue said that Apple’s focus isn’t on “creating the most” content, but rather “creating the best.” This is different from Netflix’s strategy, which Cue addressed:

So Netflix does too much? “I think that’s the wrong way to say it. Their motto is to create a lot of content so there’s always something for you to watch, and it’s working really well. There’s nothing wrong with that model, but it’s not our model.”

When it came time for Apple to plot its foray into television, Cue admitted that the company didn’t know a lot about it. That’s why Apple hired former Sony executives Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg. Cue said the two have incredible taste for TV:

“Look, we don’t know a lot about television other than we are big consumers of it, but that doesn’t quite qualify you as an expert by any means. The thing that we’re smart about is when we don’t know about something we want to get into, we go and find the best people for it.” “You never know when you’re going to find great talent. And they’re amazing,” he says. “One of the great things with Jamie and Zack is they’ve got incredible taste.”

Cue also offered detail on one of Apple TV+’s flagship shows, The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Cue said the show is more drama than comedy, and will focus on “real issues occurring in the workplace”. “On the quality bar, it is really, really good,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cue was asked what Steve Jobs would think of today’s Apple as it relates to the company’s stance on privacy:

“Obviously it’s hard to say that anybody 10 or 15 years ago could have ever imagined what’s going on today, but if you go back and listen to Steve — and you can look yourself on YouTube — privacy and security were always critical in his mind about Apple. “We’ve always tried to make sure that we’re not taking any data that we don’t have to, and in the cases where we have to, we’re always trying to eliminate it later. I think nobody really paid attention that much in the past. Now, obviously, people are paying attention.”

Cue also answered a handful of quick fire questions, including one that addressed the rumor that he often falls asleep in meetings:

British or US radio? Beats One

Book or ebook? Definitely ebook

Eight hours' sleep or power naps in meetings? I read that I like power naps during meetings. I don't

Game of Thrones or Carpool Karaoke? I've watched more Carpool Karaoke than Game of Thrones The full piece from The Times is definitely worth a read and can be found here.

