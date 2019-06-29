Fix iPhone black screen and other system problems with iMyFone Fixppo

Fixppo is a Mac app that allows you to fix common issues with your iPhone with just a few clicks:

The Fixppo app offers two modes to help you fix many problems that iPhone users, especially those with older devices, often encounter:

While many of these issues can be fixed through manual processes or resets using Apple’s documentation, the Fixppo app makes it easy for anyone with any skill level to easily fix problems with just a few clicks and avoid any necessary data loss.

In Standard Mode, the app can fix many of the most common iPhone issues such as devices that are stuck or frozen with just a single click. This includes fixes for iPhones that are frozen or stuck in Recovery Mode, devices stuck on the Apple Logo or on a white or black screen, or iPhones that won’t turn on or in a continuous rebooting loop. All of these problems can be fixed in Standard Mode with ease for any user. You’ll only need Advanced Mode whenever your phone is disabled or just can’t solve problem in Standard Mode.

The Advanced Mode allows for even more functionality and fixes that require your device to be reset…

The app will also allow you to perform a few very useful tasks beyond just fixing the common issues mentioned above with the Standard Mode. One of those features, for example, includes the ability to enter or exit recovery mode on your iPhone with a single click, something that can be very handy in many situations when you would otherwise need to do it manually. Getting stuck entering or exiting recovery mode is a very common problem that many iOS users experience.

In addition, the Fixppo app will also let you downgrade from previous versions of iOS with just a few clicks and no data loss. If you are experiencing bugs or other problems with iOS or apps after upgrading, this can make it easy to revert without having to jailbreak or lose any data in the process.

There are also built-in features for bypassing many of the common iTunes errors that you might prevent you from restoring or updating your device. This includes many iTunes problems that can occur when attempting to update, factory reset, backup, or restore your device including error 21 when restoring, error 9 during firmware upgrades, or error 4013 when updating or attempting to connect your device.

If your experiencing problems with your iPhone or iPad, Fixppo is an easy to use and efficient program for fixing all the most common issues iOS users experience. The app supports all iOS versions and devices including iOS 12.3 and the newest models of iPhone/iPad/iPod touch as soon Apple TV in an upcoming update.