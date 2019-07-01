Apple shares 3 new iPhone ads highlighting App Store privacy, iMessage, more

Apple today has shared three new videos on its YouTube channel highlighting different aspects of the iPhone. The new videos highlight App Store privacy, recycling, and iMessage encryption. Watch them all below.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Each of the new videos comes in at 15 seconds long, focusing on a specific feature of the iPhone and iOS. For instance, in the App Store Privacy video, Apple explains that every iOS app is reviewed to help keep malware out of the App Store.

In the Material Recycling video, Apple touts that it recycles even the tiniest parts of the iPhone, including up to 0.83 grams of tungsten – this is what it calls “environmental innovation.” Lastly, in the iMessage Encryption video, Apple says that “iMessage encrypts and protects your conversations, because privacy matters.”

Each of these adds ends with the tagline “That’s iPhone.” These short form ads are likely designed for use on social media and other digital platforms, rather than being destined for television. Last week, Apple debuted a new AirPods ad that is destined for TV, highlighting the versatility of the new AirPods with wireless charging.

Watch all three of today’s new videos below and let us know what you think of them down in the comments.