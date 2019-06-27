Apple touts versatility of AirPods with wireless charging in new ad [Video]

Apple today has shared a new video advertising its new AirPods with wireless charging. Like other AirPods ads, this one focuses heavily on music and the wireless design of AirPods.

The video is entitled “Bounce” and showcases an AirPods user moving effortlessly through city streets, bouncing off of everyday objects. Apple touts that “with wireless charging and voice-activated Siri, AirPods have never felt more wireless.”

In the video, we see the user power his AirPods using wireless charging, specifically using what appears to be Belkin’s Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad. The ad is set to the song “I Learnt Some Jazz Today” by Tessellated.

AirPods have become nothing short of a cultural phenomenon over the last several years. Apple has released several ads promoting AirPods, but arguably the best promo came during the 2018 holiday season when the truly wireless earbuds became a viral meme.

Apple released its AirPods with wireless charging back in March, as well as a standalone wireless charging case for users who want to upgrade their original AirPods with Qi charging capabilities. Despite having been available for several months now, AirPods with the wireless charging case have been hard to find in stock in some areas. Though, they are currently available on Amazon – at a $20 discount nonetheless.

Watch the new ad below and let us know what you think of it down in the comments.

