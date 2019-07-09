Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro is up to $250 off at Amazon, plus a number of deals on Twelve South Mac accessories, and Arlo security cameras. Hit the jump for more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon discounts 2018 iPad Pro models before Prime Day

Amazon is now offering up to $250 off both Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models ahead of Prime Day. That’s a match of our previous mention and the second largest discount we’ve tracked at Amazon this year. You’ll find the biggest discounts on higher-capacity models and both Wi-Fi or Cellular are included in this sale. For comparison, Best Buy is currently charging full price.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro features a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion. Other notable specs include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which is powered by Apple’s new A12X Bionic chip. Leverage your savings and pick up the second generation Apple Pencil. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Twelve South Mac accessory sale starts at $22

We’ve spotted a number of Twelve South accessories on sale today at Amazon, headlined by the Curve MacBook Stand for $40. That’s a 20% savings and right at our previous mention. Twelve South’s Curve delivers an elevated home for your MacBook, offering better ergonomics and air flow. In fact it keeps “70% of the base exposed” for cooling. Fits devices from 11- to 17-inches.

Another standout for us today is Twelve South’s Backpack for iMacs at $22. For comparison, it typically sells for $35. This is one of our favorite Mac accessories. It easily adds a shelf to the back of your iMac for hard drive storage and more. There’s also accessories for the 2018 iPad Pro. Check out the entire sale right here.

Score Arlo’s Pro 2 Two-Camera System at a new all-time low

Amazon offers the Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera Home Security System for $271.15. Normally selling for $330 as of late, that’s good for a nearly $60 discount, is $27 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. For comparison, it still sells for $400 at Best Buy. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by a wire-free design that pairs with weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Free seven-day cloud storage rounds out the list of notable features. This system is a great way to get started with the Arlo ecosystem. And given that it’s expandable, you can bring several additional cameras into the mix down the road.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month: HyperCube

Automatically backup photos & more to microSD or USB storage while you charge your iPhone or other smartphones. Special $29 pre-order price (40% off). HyperCube is the latest product from Sanho’s Hyper brand, which we’ve long been big fans of from its excellent USB-C hubs, battery packs, and more. On one side the HyperCube has a microSD card slot and a male USB connector to plug into your iPhone charger or whatever USB port you use to charge your phone, or even the 2018 iPad Pro. The other side has two female USB-ports, one to plug in your iPhone and the other to connect a USB drive to store the backups. A free app lets you access and stream anything stored on the HyperCube.

