Apple Store for Education is down, likely 2019 Back to School deals imminent

The Apple Store for Education is currently down for updates worldwide. As it is mid-July, this probably signal that Apple’s Back to School promotion is about to go live.

Years ago, Apple would give students App Store gift cards in addition to the usual education price discounts on the hardware itself.

More recently, Apple has bundled free pairs of Beats headphones with the purchase of its devices. This usually means giving away BeatsX, Powerbeats3, or Beats Solo3 depending on the price of the Apple device. Cheaper purchases like iPads or Mac Mini would be eligible for free BeatsX whereas Apple’s more expensive Mac models like MacBook Pro would qualify for free Beats Solo3.

Whilst Apple could surprise us with something new, we would expect Apple’s 2019 Back to School deals to largely mimic last year’s offer.