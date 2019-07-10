Final look at historic venue where first Macintosh and Apple Watch were unveiled before demolition

The Flint Center for the Performing Arts in Apple’s hometown, Cupertino, is scheduled for demolition. The theater where Apple introduced the first Macintosh, as well as the Apple Watch, will be replaced with a new facility after originally being built five decades ago. Follow along for a detailed final look at the historic facility.

The Foothill-De Anza Board of Trustees previously voted to knock down the current Flint Center so it can create a new facility.

The iconic Silicon Valley venue was used by Steve Jobs for the unveiling of the first Macintosh. It was also used in 2014 when Tim Cook introduced the Apple Watch alongside the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. The Flint Center was also used over the last five decades to host The Celebrity Forum, Broadway shows, local orchestras, college graduations, and more.

Now The Mercury News has shared a virtual tour through the Flint Center with a neat slideshow. Here’s a look at a handful of the photos:

PHOTO BY GARY REYES Apple Computer Interim CEO, Steve Jobs listens for a response from the large crowd gathered at the Flint Center in Cupertino during his announcement of the G3 computer, The Apple Store and build-to-order service. Buyers can now buy direct from Apple via the internet. CUPERTINO, CA – JUNE 24: The auditorium inside the Flint Center for the Performing Arts on June 24, 2019, in Cupertino. The Flint Center for the Performing Arts, the place where Apple co-founder Steve Jobs unveiled the first Macintosh computer in 1984, will close its doors after nearly 50 years. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group) CUPERTINO, CA – JUNE 24: The auditorium inside the Flint Center for the Performing Arts on June 24, 2019, in Cupertino. The Flint Center for the Performing Arts, the place where Apple co-founder Steve Jobs unveiled the first Macintosh computer in 1984, will close its doors after nearly 50 years. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group) CUPERTINO, CA – JUNE 24: The auditorium inside the Flint Center for the Performing Arts on June 24, 2019, in Cupertino. The Flint Center for the Performing Arts, the place where Apple co-founder Steve Jobs unveiled the first Macintosh computer in 1984, will close its doors after nearly 50 years. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group) CUPERTINO, CA – JUNE 24: A view of a dressing room at the Flint Center for the Performing Arts on June 24, 2019, in Cupertino. The Flint Center for the Performing Arts, the place where Apple co-founder Steve Jobs unveiled the first Macintosh computer in 1984, will close its doors after nearly 50 years. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group) CUPERTINO, CA – JUNE 24: A view of a dressing room at the Flint Center for the Performing Arts on June 24, 2019, in Cupertino. The Flint Center for the Performing Arts, the place where Apple co-founder Steve Jobs unveiled the first Macintosh computer in 1984, will close its doors after nearly 50 years. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group) CUPERTINO, CA – JUNE 24: A view of a third floor room at the Flint Center for the Performing Arts on June 24, 2019, in Cupertino. The Flint Center for the Performing Arts, the place where Apple co-founder Steve Jobs unveiled the first Macintosh computer in 1984, will close its doors after nearly 50 years. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group) CUPERTINO, CA – JUNE 24: With his iPhone 8 in hand, a De Anza College freshman Ruben Gallego walks past the Flint Center for the Performing Arts on June 24, 2019, where former Apple co-founder Steve Jobs unveiled the first Macintosh computer in 1984. The Flint Center will close its doors after nearly 50 years. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group)

The board’s plans include designing the new building to better accommodate students and the community for a variety of use cases. An action plan is expected to be presented at a board meeting in October later this year.

the Foothill-De Anza Board of Trustees voted 4-1 to permanently close the Flint Center and initiate a plan to build a new facility that will better serve students, meet community needs for cultural venue and meeting space to the greatest extent possible, and provide an income stream. The board also directed staff to bring an action plan to the October 7, 2019, board meeting. The action plan will identify timelines and milestones leading to the preparation of multiplesite development proposals for the board’s consideration by the end of calendar year 2020. Thereafter, staff will bring monthly progress reports to the board to allow for ongoing oversight and review of progress, including identification of potential funding sources.

Proposed ideas for the new space so far include:

Employee housing

Student housing

Daily rental units

A conference center with 1200-1500 seats

Event space that cannot currently be accommodated by Conference Rooms A&B in the Hinson Campus Center

Space for the De Anza Associated Student Body that would allow the repurposing of their current council chambers and student offices

Images via The Mercury News

