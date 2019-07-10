Apple makes searchable WWDC 2019 session video transcripts available

Apple has today made transcripts of its WWDC 2019 videos available. This makes it easy for developers to search through videos and sessions for specific information without having to watch the entire session.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple makes transcripts of its WWDC 2019 sessions available every year as an added resource for developers. Apple’s transcripts are linked directly to each video, which allows developers to search in the transcript and then immediately jump to that part of the video through a timestamped link. You can also share timestamped links, making it easy to collaborate with other developers.

Take advantage of transcripts to quickly discover and share information presented in WWDC19 videos. You can search by keyword, see all instances where the keyword is mentioned in the video, go straight to the time it was mentioned, and even share a link to that specific time.

Session videos from WWDC 2019 offer a more detailed look at the upcoming changes in iOS 13, iPadOS 13, macOS Catalina, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13. Apple’s keynote generally only offers surface-level information on its operating systems, but sessions allow Apple to dive much deeper and walk developers through detailed changes in each update.

You can view all of the session videos from WWDC 2019 right here on Apple’s website, no developer account required.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: