Eve app updated with dark theme, new watering controls for Eve Aqua

The Eve app for HomeKit has today been updated with a new dark theme option (available to iOS 12 users only), in addition with a few new scheduling features for the HomeKit-compatible Eve Aqua.

The new dark mode can be enabled in the app’s settings.

The Eve Aqua is one of the only smart water controllers currently available that works with HomeKit; it acts as a Bluetooth-controllable valve for your garden hose or sprinkler system.

As always, you can use the HomeKit automation features, but Eve has added several new advanced automation options inside of its own app, in tandem with the new Eve Aqua firmware update.

You can now set up to seven different watering periods per day, including ways to set a schedule relative to the sunrise and sunset. Rather than simply setting a static time, you can now have your Eve Aqua turn on and off in sync with the changing schedule of the sun.

Get the Eve app for free from the App Store. The app is compatible with any HomeKit accessory — it reads from your HomeKit database — but naturally works best with the company’s own products like the aforementioned Eve Aqua, Eve Energy smart plug, and Eve Room indoor air quality monitor.

