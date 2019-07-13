Jewel Changi Airport Photo Walk launches second Apple Store in Singapore

Photo courtesy of Jayden Lim
Waiting in line for Apple Store grand openings has been a fun tradition for enthusiastic fans since the very first countdown in 2001. There’s still something special about being one of the first in the line, but the most recent store openings have been largely defined by their unique opening day Today at Apple performances and events. At the grand opening of Apple Jewel Changi Airport today in Singapore, early customers celebrated the day with the first public Photo Walk exclusive to the new location.
12" MacBook
In Taipei, Apple hosted a concert. In Barcelona, a conversation about the creative process opened the day. Washington, D.C.’s latest store featured a live Art Battle. Each new store develops grand opening content unique to its environment and the customers that will visit. Reservations for these sessions often fill up before they have a chance to be promoted on Apple’s website.
For Singapore’s second Apple Store, the mesmerizing architecture of Jewel Changi Airport inspired a photography opportunity. Apple’s Photo Walks are already some of the most popular Today at Apple sessions among attendees. We took a look at the store’s location and design in an earlier article here.
Photo courtesy of Tony Chen
Inside the perimeter of shops and restaurants that Apple now calls home, a 40-meter tall Rain Vortex forms the focal point of a garden called Forest Valley. The glass-domed hub has already become a landmark in Singapore and a photography hotspot. Safdie Architects engineered a space where architecture mimics nature and the built environment is highlighted through plant life.
Photo courtesy of Jayden Lim
Apple says the “Magic of Jewel Changi Airport” Photo Walk experiments with the Panorama, Live Photo and Burst Mode features of the iPhone camera to explore the scenery. Editing tips from Creative Pros will help your photos stand out in an Instagram crowd.
Photo courtesy of Ivan Kuek / Phonenomenon
Using the #todayatapple hashtag, the first customers on the Photo Walk and those at an early store preview have already been posting their best photos. Take a look at a few more below:
View this post on Instagram
Jewel Changi Airport, commonly known as Jewel, is a nature-themed entertainment and retail complex on the landside of Changi Airport, Singapore. Linked to three of its passenger terminals, the centrepiece is the world's tallest indoor waterfall, named the Rain Vortex, which is surrounded by a terraced forest setting. . #shotoniphone #apple #shotoniphonexsmax . #todayatapple #seejewel #changiairport #singapore #apple #rainforest #vortex #waterfall #explorewithashish
View this post on Instagram
I am always 💯 percent amazed when someone can teach me something new about my iPhone, or Apple Watch because these things are on me almost 24/7 — how could I possibly not know everything it has to offer? • Turns out I don’t and I know there’s so much more to my Apple gadgets I don’t know. I found myself at the preview of the Apple Store at Jewel this morning and I got a little snippet of what a Today at Apple session would be like. This photo is the outcome. Neat, huh? • In case you don’t know, Today at Apple offers free daily hands-on sessions focusing on video and photography, coding and apps, health and fitness, music and more. They offer more than 18,000 Today at Apple sessions every week at over 500 Apple Stores around the world. • At this brand new store they've create a super fun and unique session exclusively for Jewel customers called The Magic of Jewel Changi Airport Photo Walk, which allows visitors to learn new photography techniques on iPhone and iPad as they capture and explore the many architectural highlights of Jewel. • The Apple Jewel Changi Airport store opens Sat 13 July at 10am! #todayatapple #todayatapplephotowalk #shotoniphonexsmax #seeJewel
If you attend a store opening, spot something interesting, or attend a great Today at Apple session, we’d love to see your photos. Follow 9to5Mac’s retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.
Photo courtesy of Stanford Chong
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: