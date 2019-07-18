Indie developer Jordan Morgan has today released a nifty new app called Spend Stack, which aims to make it easier to track running totals while shopping. The app syncs across devices and makes it easy to share lists and more.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

The goal of Spend Stack is to allow you to track your purchase total while shopping, taking into account things like tax, sales, products priced per pound, and more. One such use case is when grocery shopping. You can keep your grocery list in the app, and add prices as you go, factoring in promotions, tax, and more.

Morgan explains how the app came to be:

About five years ago, my wife and I started to budget in all cash. We meticulously split up our money into separate categories each pay period and we still do to this day. Spend Stack was born when we visited the grocery store during our first crack at this, and we found that it was mostly guesswork, difficult or not possible to keep a running total of our stuff. It’s a little aggravating if you walked into the store with $200 but your bill tallied about $250. If you live in the States, this is even more difficult because tax isn’t applied to the prices you see on the shelf. So, I wanted to keep a to-the-penny running total. That meant local sales tax included, pricing by weight, applying discounts via a percentage or fixed amount, etc. You can see where this is going — and this was the first reason I built Spend Stack.

Spend Stack incorporates things like drag-and-drop, iCloud sharing, iCloud sync, 3D Touch, search, and much more.

Keep track of your list’s cost by having sales tax applied, pricing produce by weight, or adding discounts.

Add images, notes, and more to your items for more detailed information.

Share your lists with anyone to collaborate on them together. Perfect for shopping lists with your other half.

All of your lists are synced to each of your iOS devices.

Flexible lists, you can create a list with sales tax automatically applied, use checkboxes, or do neither of those to keep it simple.

Leverages all of iOS’ platform technologies such as drag-and-drop, keyboard support, dynamic support, and more.

Spend Stack is available on the App Store as a $4.99 download. It’s optimized for both iPhone and iPad.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: