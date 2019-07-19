Apple Watch Sport Bands in various styles are just $5, plus a new weekend Apple movie sale and the Siri-enabled Emerson Sensi smart thermostat is on sale.

Apple Watch Sport Bands are just $5 in this sale

Amazon offers Apple Watch Sport Bands with a case in various sizes and colors for $5. Regularly up to $10, this is a match of our previous mention and the best price we can find. These sport bands cost a fraction of Apple’s official options at $49, plus you have a wide range of styles to choose from. If today’s deal doesn’t fit the bill, hit our roundup of the best third-party options out there. Our top picks start at just $5 across a number of different styles.

Apple closes out the week with a new $5 movie sale

iTunes is back with a fresh $5 movie sale for the weekend across a number of genres. We’re also getting a few new bundle sales as well, on top of Tuesday’s particularly notable selection. All of today’s offers will become a permanent addition to your collection. Hit the jump for more.

Have Siri cool you off with Emerson’s Sensi HomeKit Thermostat

Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi Thermostat for $89. Normally selling for $120, that’s good for a 25% discount and is a match of the third-lowest price we’ve seen this year. Today’s offer comes within $5 of this year’s Amazon low and is one of the best we’ve tracked outside of a limited Rakuten sale. Emerson’s smart thermostat works with your iPhone, Alexa, Siri, and more right out of the box. While it doesn’t have as flashy of a design as other smart thermostats, it’s an affordable way to bring HomeKit-enabled temperature control to your setup. It also works with Alexa and Assistant, giving you flexibility in how you incorporate the thermostat in your smart home.

