9to5Mac Happy Hour 235: iOS 12.4, Apple Podcasts+ and iPhone 11 features

- Jul. 24th 2019 11:18 am PT

This week Benjamin and Zac talk LG’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit TV launch, changes in iOS 12.4 and watchOS 5.3, Bloomberg’s report that Apple may invest in original podcasts, and new hardware rumors for Apple Watch, MacBook Pro, and iPhone 11.

Stories we discuss in this episode:

