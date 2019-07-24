9to5Mac Happy Hour 235: iOS 12.4, Apple Podcasts+ and iPhone 11 features

This week Benjamin and Zac talk LG’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit TV launch, changes in iOS 12.4 and watchOS 5.3, Bloomberg’s report that Apple may invest in original podcasts, and new hardware rumors for Apple Watch, MacBook Pro, and iPhone 11.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/07/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-07-24-2019.mp3

Stories we discuss in this episode:

Follow Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

Follow Benjamin:

Twitter @bzamayo

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!