9to5Mac Happy Hour 235: iOS 12.4, Apple Podcasts+ and iPhone 11 features

This week Benjamin and Zac talk LG’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit TV launch, changes in iOS 12.4 and watchOS 5.3, Bloomberg’s report that Apple may invest in original podcasts, and new hardware rumors for Apple Watch, MacBook Pro, and iPhone 11.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- LG AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support coming next week
- watchOS Walkie-Talkie service for Apple Watch restored
- watchOS 5.3 brings ECG app to Canada and Singapore
- New iPhone set up: Transfer data directly to a new iPhone wirelessly, or using a cable
- Report: Apple to fund podcast shows for Apple Podcasts original content exclusives
- Apple in ‘advanced talks’ to acquire Intel’s modem business
- Report: Apple to switch from OLED to microLED displays in Apple Watch as soon as next year
- 16-inch MacBook Pro rumored to launch in October
- More support for idea that 2020 iPhones will use 5nm chips
- Apple to release three ‘iPhone 11’ models this fall- 9to5Mac
