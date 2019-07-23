Apple’s rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro could launch in October, according to a new supply chain report from the Economic Daily News. The report also says that Apple will release updated versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Retina MacBook Air in October.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Today’s report corroborates that the 16-inch MacBook Pro will launch with a 3072×1920 LCD display, which is up from the 2880×1800 panel in the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

As for pricing, the report says that the 16-inch MacBook Pro will bring a “new high price for Apple notebooks.” The supply chain industry reportedly expects the laptop to start at around $3,000, with Apple positioning it between the iMac and iMac Pro as a portable option for users with pro needs.

While Apple did just refresh the MacBook Air, the update only added True Tone display technology and left things like the processor the same. A refresh in the fall could bring improved performance among other changes. For instance, Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple will shift to a new scissor switch keyboard in the MacBook Air this year.

As for the rumored 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh, things are a bit unclear. Apple has recently updated both the higher-end 13-inch MacBook Pro and the model with only two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Rumors have long suggested that the 13-inch MacBook Pro will add an option for 32GB of RAM, so that could be what Apple has in store for this fall.

The scissor switch keyboard situation remains a bit unclear. Kuo initially said that Apple would bring the new style to the MacBook Air this year, followed by MacBook Pro in 2020. It would be a bit odd for the new flagship 16-inch MacBook Pro to launch with the dated butterfly keyboard.

What do you want to see in the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro? Let us know down in the comments.

Read more:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: