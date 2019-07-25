Motorize existing window shades w/ the wireless, solar-powered Axis Gear $179 (28%+ off)

AXIS is extending its Prime Day deal for Gear, the company’s simple, solar-powered solution for automating your existing window shades with an exclusive 28%+ off until July 29th.

9to5 readers can get AXIS Gear for just $179 (Reg. $250) for a limited time

Head below for a look at how the Axis Gear works as a wireless, retro-fit for your shades, blinds and other window coverings:

The ‘Gear’ is perfect for readers that are looking to motorize or add smartphone control to their existing window coverings without having to spend on new shades or blinds. Gear allows you to automate your existing blinds, shades and curtains in just two minutes.

Made to work with window coverings of any size or weight, the Gear will work with a long list of shades, blinds, curtains, and drapes including any shade with a beaded chain or cord loop. Once installed, you can easily control the blinds via the company’s companion iPhone app or simply tap the Gear itself (with the position of your tap indicating the height you want the blinds opened or closed to).

The solar-powered, motorized device also includes smart home integration including built-in bluetooth LE & ZigBee connectivity so you can set scenes and automate the opening and closing of blinds on daily schedules. You’ll also get full compatibility with Google Home and Amazon Echo out of the box.

Installation:

Gear is designed to be installed by anyone in just a couple of minutes. Installation involves attaching Gear to a bracket on the side casing of your window, followed by your shade’s beaded chain or cord loop inside the device itself. The Gear is completely wireless and powered by an included solar panel you mount in your window. But the solar panel also can house 12AA batteries as a power backup if solar isn’t enough, and an included 10ft AC adapter allows you to plug Gear in if preferred.

Depending on the number of units readers are looking to install, savings start at $70 off.

GEAR Single: $179 (Reg. $250) 28% off

Features and Specs: