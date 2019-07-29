The 2019 Pokémon World Championships are scheduled for next month in Washington DC and while competitors are selected through an invitation-only process, The Pokémon Company is holding a sweepstakes for one fan win a spot in the event that includes over $500,000 in cash, scholarships, and other prizes.

The Pokémon Company detailed the three-day August event today in a press release:

More than 7,000 competitors, spectators, and fans will converge in Washington, DC, from Friday, August 16, to Sunday, August 18, for the 2019 Pokémon World Championships. The Walter E. Washington Convention Center will host some of the world’s most elite Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) and Pokémon video game players from nearly 50 countries. These players will compete for the coveted title of World Champion and more than $500,000 in scholarships, cash, and prizes.

There’s also a new Pokémon GO Trainer Battles invitational set for the opening night of the event.

Trainer Battles, a competitive battling feature within the mobile game, will be on display in the first Pokémon GO Invitational on Friday, August 16, immediately following the opening ceremony.

While the competitors are all set for the 2019 Pokémon Championships, this year The Pokémon Company is offering the chance for one person to win a spot to compete alongside some of the best Pokémon trainers in the world

In celebration of this new event, The Pokémon Company International will select one lucky fan in the US to compete in the tournament. Starting today through Wednesday, July 31, at 5 p.m. PDT, aspiring champions currently registered as a spectator can enter the Pokémon GO Invitational Sweepstakes at https://www.pokemon.com/us/play-pokemon/worlds/2019/pokemon-go-invitational-tournament/ for a chance to showcase their Trainer Battle skills on the main stage of the Pokémon World Championships. The winner will be drawn at random prior to the event. The full terms and conditions can be found here.

The 2019 Pokémon Championships are being held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. Check out the event’s website for more details.

If you can’t make the event as a spectator, you’ll be able to watch online via Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/Pokemon.

