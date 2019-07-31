Apple Watch deals abound starting at $190 in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, plus markdowns on the MacBook Air and Pro by as much as $300. Hit the jump for more.

Apple Watch deals from $190 at Target and Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 deals have returned, with prices as low as $190 at Amazon and Target. You can pick up the entry-level 38 mm model for $190 at Target with a REDcard, or go to Amazon if you don’t have one for $200. The same situation can be found on the 42 mm version at $218.50 via Target with a REDcard or $230 at Amazon. Free shipping is available for all. That’s as much as $80 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Apple Watch Series 3 features built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring, a digital crown, and swimproof design to keep the fitness tracking going no matter where you are. Make sure to put your savings to work and grab an extra band. First-party options from Apple come in various finishes, or you can swing by our roundup of the best third-party straps for even more styles on sale.

Save up to $300 on Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air

B&H Photo is offering Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air from $929 in various configurations. You’ll find savings of up to $300 here, depending on what model you choose. If you go with the base MacBook Air i5/8 GB/128 GB at $929, you’ll save $170 off its original price. Step up to the 256 GB model at $1,099, which is $300 off its original price. No matter what MacBook Air you go with in this sale, you’ll be gaining Apple’s latest design with a Retina display, Thunderbolt 3, and Touch ID for a well-rounded experience. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Amazon takes $299 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon is currently taking $299 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro 512 GB, bringing the price down to $2,499 on the Space Gray model. That’s the biggest discount we’ve tracked to date on the 2019 MacBook Pro. Features include a 9th-generation 8-core Intel i9 processor, Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Not only will you be getting the latest tech from Apple, but also a mobile powerhouse capable of handling a wide range of tasks. You can learn more in our hands-on review of Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Jaybird VISTA Review: Hands-on with the latest AirPods competitor [Video]

Lockly Secure Pro Review: Five easy ways to access a smart lock [Video]

Razer Mercury Edition Quick Look: White gear for your battlestation [Video]