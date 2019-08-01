Apple Podcasts adds new top-level categories with charts, curation, and more

Back in June, Apple teased that it would soon add new top level categories for Podcasts. This afternoon, Apple has officially started rolling out those new categories, making it easier to find new podcasts across different genres.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

The new categories were first spotted by Zach Kahn on Twitter and are visible in the Podcasts app as well as iTunes. Here’s the full list of Apple Podcasts categories:

True Crime

Comedy

Sports

Fiction

History

Business

Society and Culture

Kids & Family

Education

News

Religion and Spirituality

TV & Movies

Technology

Arts

Health and Fitness

Music

Science

Leisure

Government

When you tap through to view a category, you’ll see things like top shows, new shows, and subcategories. In some cases, you’ll also see additional curated sections like “more to explore” and “long-running shows.” Lastly, can view top charts for the top-level categories as well. This is accessible by visiting the top charts page in the Podcasts app, and tapping the category button in the upper-right corner.

Apple first announced these new top-level categories back in June, as well as the new subcategories for things like Fiction:

New categories. We’ll be introducing new top-level categories such as Fiction, History, and True Crime. Additionally, dozens of new subcategories will be available. For example, Fiction > Drama. Renamed categories. For clarity, some categories will be renamed. When possible, shows will be mapped to the updated category or subcategory value upon launch. For example, Sports & Recreation > Outdoor will become Sports > Wilderness.

You can view the new categories for yourself in the Podcasts app as well as iTunes. Be sure to subscribe to 9to5Mac’s roster of podcasts while you’re at it.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: