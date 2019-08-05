The latest MacBook Air is on sale for $900, MacBook Pro sees 1-day discount, and a notable Western Digital storage promotion at B&H highlight today’s best deals. Hit the jump for more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break episode.

Latest MacBook Air hits new all-time low price

Best Buy is currently offering the latest MacBook Air with 128GB of storage for $900. That’s nearly $200 off, $100 better than our previous mention, and the best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Amazon is currently charging $100 more.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air sports a 13-inch Retina display, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. With up to 12-hours of battery life, this is a solid option for students looking to enter the Mac ecosystem without breaking the bank. Make the most of your new MacBook by adding a USB-C hub to the mix. This model from Anker offers multiple USB 3.0 ports, HDMI support, and even Ethernet.

MacBook Pro 1-day sale starts at $1,230 via Woot

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB in certified refurbished condition for $1,230. This model typically sells for $1,489 as a refurb direct from Apple. Woot’s offer today is a match of our previous mention. You can jump up to the 512GB model for $1,430. Need a 15-inch model? Those deals start at $1,780 in today’s sale. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro sports a Retina display, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Force Touch Trackpad. Perfect for consuming or creating content on-the-go. Includes a one-year warranty.

Upgrade with fresh Western Digital storage from $45

Today only, B&H is offering the Western Digital 1TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $45. As a comparison, most retailers like Amazon are currently charging $70 with today’s deal beating the all-time low there by $5. Whether expanding your gaming console storage or setting up an extra Time Machine backup, this sleek hard drive is a great buy at $45. Grab the 2TB model for $60 in today’s sale. It offers support for both Mac and PCs, plus 256-bit encryption, and more. Ships with a three-year warranty. Check out the rest of today’s best Western Digital storage deals right here.

