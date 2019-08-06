A particularly notable Apple AirPods deal highlights today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, along with a Sony CarPlay unit, and the ecobee HomeKit Switch+. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Latest Apple AirPods deal delivers best prices of 2019

We have a particularly notable Apple AirPods deal for you this afternoon courtesy of Rakuten. The second-generation model with a wireless charging case is now down to $159. That’s good for $40 off the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve tracked all-time. With the new H1 chip and Hey Siri, you can make the most of the latest AirPods wherever your adventures take you. Meanwhile, the included Qi charging case is great for quick power-ups. Check out our review for more.

CarPlay highlights Sony’s 7-inch receiver

Sony’s 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is down to $333 via Best Buy’s eBay storefront. It typically goes for around $400 with this offer, marking a new all-time-low price. Notable features include a 7-inch display and support for all of the new CarPlay features coming down the line in iOS 13.

ecobee Switch+ is laden with sensors and HomeKit control

Amazon has the ecobee Switch+ on sale for $60, which is a 25% discount from the regular going rate. It delivers built-in Alexa functionality along with support for HomeKit. Not only can you use Siri to control lights in your home, you can also leverage all of its built-in sensor to track occupancy and temperature. It’s a great way to keep even better tabs on various spaces throughout your home.

9to5Mac deal of the month

This month we’ve teamed up with HomeIQ to celebrate the launch of its new OnlyBrush iOS-controlled smart toothbrush and travel kit. For a limited time, you can preorder the new product 60% off with a special $60 early bird price. Get the HomeIQ OnlyBrush smart toothbrush & travel kit for $60 (Reg. $149).

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Jaybird VISTA Review: Hands-on with the latest AirPods competitor [Video]

Lockly Secure Pro Review: Five easy ways to access a smart lock [Video]

Razer Mercury Edition Quick Look: White gear for your battlestation [Video]