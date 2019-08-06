Apple shares series of videos explaining how to set up and use Apple Card

Update: Apple Card now live — currently invite only.

Apple has just shared a flurry of videos to its YouTube channel, detailing the set up process for Apple Card, the physical titanium card activation, and how to use Apple Card to buy things.

It seems that the launch of Apple Card is indeed imminent, as Apple prepares its support documentation and onboarding resources.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

There are ten videos in total, exploring all parts of the Apple Card experience.

When a customer receives their titanium Apple Card, they will be able to activate it just by holding their iPhone XS or iPhone XR near the packaging. iPhone X and older devices do not have background NFC reading and will need to go into the Wallet app manually.

Apple Card users can easily check their spending in the Activity sections of the Wallet app. You can see breakdowns of purchases by time and venue. The bars of the graph are color-coded to give an overview of the categories of transactions, from groceries to bills to leisure activities.

As the physical titanium Apple Card does not feature any numbers on the front or rear, users must access this data from inside the Wallet app. The how-to video shows that these card details are easily available under a ••• button when viewing the Apple Card in the Wallet app.

Here you can find your card number, expiration date, and security code CVV number. You may need to use these details when using payment forms that do not accept Apple Pay, like shopping at Amazon. At any time, you can request to change your card number with a simple button press, if you believe your card information has been compromised or stolen.

If you need help with Apple Card administration, Apple offers easy personal support using iMessage Business Chat. You can initiate a support chat through the Wallet app. Phone support is also available.

You can watch all of the instructional videos here. With the release of these videos, we expect Apple to officially open Apple Card applications in a couple of hours.