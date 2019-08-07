Contrast has today updated its popular Launch Center Pro utility with all-new features for its Icon Composer feature. With today’s update, you can use Launch Center Pro to create custom Home screen icons that can be used with Shortcuts in iOS 13.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

To do this, open Launch Center Pro and tap the edit button in the upper-right corner. From there, you can create a new action and access the Icon Composer. The built-in glyph picker in Launch Center Pro includes an incredible selection of emoji, images, and more. You can also choose a photo from your photo library.

Once you’ve created an icon using Launch Center Pro’s Icon Composer, you can save it to your camera roll. In the Shortcuts app, you can then assign the icon from your camera roll to a Shortcut. From there, you can add the Shortcut to your Home screen.

This opens up quite a few different customization options when it comes to creating a unique Home screen design. Using black or white wallpaper, for instance, means you can create unique icons for nearly anything using Launch Center Pro by setting icons with black or white backgrounds.

The Icon Composer is all new in Launch Center Pro 3.1! We’ve added new shapes, new icon styles, more colors, thousands of new glyphs, size and style options for glyphs, and customizable icon badges. You can also save these icons to your photo library to use with the Add to Home screen feature in Shortcuts.

This update comes after Launch Center Pro added a unique NFC Trigger feature in December, allowing you to trigger Launch Center Pro actions via custom NFC stickers.

The new Launch Center Pro feature works best on iOS 13, but you can also give it a try on iOS 12. The app is available on the App Store as a free download with annual and lifetime subscriptions. Watch a demo video of the new Icon Composer below.