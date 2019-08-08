Report: HomePod price drop doesn’t move needle on Apple’s smart speaker market share

A new report out today from CIRP takes a look at US smart speaker sales during Q2 (Apple’s Q3). Even though Apple dropped HomePod’s price at the beginning of the last quarter, the smart speaker’s market share hasn’t increased.

CIRP’s data shows that the smart speaker installed base in the US has hit 76 million units. That marks a gain of 6 million smart speakers during the June quarter.

As for smart speaker market share in the US, CIRP’s numbers put Amazon Echo devices in a commanding lead with 70% and Google Home devices at 25% percent share, leaving Apple’s HomePod with a 5% installed base of the US total.

Apple lowered the price of HomePod from $350 to $300 back in April, which is a rare move from the company. However, the pricing change doesn’t seem to have encouraged more US consumers to pick up the smart speaker, at least based on CIRP’s data. HomePod’s market share has remained around the 5% mark.

Josh Lowitz, Partner and Co-Founder of CIRP said that the battle between the entry-level budget smart speakers is what is driving sales. Continued aggressive pricing of the entry-level models seems to continue to encourage new customers to try a smart speaker and existing owners to consider adding more devices to their home. HomePod is left out when it comes to those sales. And as 9to5Mac’s Zac Hall previously commented, a $99 HomePod mini could be an important product in Apple’s smart speaker lineup to fill the gap. For the last quarter, CIRP’s data shows that over 50% of both Amazon Echo and Google Home owners have the cheapest model.

