Charging on the go is one of the key benefits of Apple’s transition from MagSafe to USB-C on MacBooks, but early solutions struggled to maintain a charge during use on even the lowest power notebooks. That’s changed thanks to USB-C PD which can actually deliver enough power to juice up energy-hungry computers during use.

Satechi’s new 72W USB-C PD Car Charger is the latest accessory to use the latest charging technology, and the result is the ability to charge a MacBook on the road for a reasonable price. Satechi also has a new USB-C Lightning cable debuting alongside its 2-in-1 car charger.

72W USB-C PD Car Charger

Satechi’s new $29.99 car charger features a USB-C port that supports fast charging including 60W power delivery to compatible laptops including MacBook Air and MacBook Pro — ideal for passenger work on a road trip. The compact car charger also includes a standard 12W USB-A port for charging a second device.

The aluminum adapter does this without being the least bit bulky, and the charger comes in two finishes including silver and space gray. Satechi highlights included short circuit and over-temperature protection to deliver a safe charging experience too.

MFi USB-C Lightning Cable

Satechi is also shipping a $24.99 Made for iPhone certified USB-C Lightning cable that provides a quick charging experience on iPhones. The new cable is the latest third-party USB-C Lightning cable to hit the market following a lengthy period in which Apple was the only maker of such cables.

Satechi’s USB-C Lightning cable includes a braided nylon design for durability with 6.5-foot reach for convenience. You can use the new cable with Satechi’s car charger or any other USB-C charger.

Availability

Satechi’s 72W USB-C PD Car Charger is available to order today from satechi.net and Amazon.com for $29.99. Satechi’s MFi USB-C Lightning Cable retails for $24.99 and can be purchased from satechi.net or Amazon.com.

