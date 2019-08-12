Are you ready to part ways with Twitter? Read along for how to delete your Twitter account from iPhone, iPad, and the web.

Before you delete your Twitter account, you may want to download a copy of your information first. Learn how to do that here.

Twitter notes that you can restore an account for up to 30 days after it has been accidentally or wrongfully deactivated (deleted). If you think you may want to use your existing username or email with Twitter at some point in the future, you should change them before deleting your account.

If you’re ready to delete your Twitter account (or at least ready to delete it for 30 days) follow along with the steps below.

How to delete your Twitter account on iPhone

On Twitter for iOS and moble web

Open the official Twitter app on your iPhone (or iPad) and tap your profile picture Choose Settings and privacy, then tap Account at the top At the bottom, choose Deactivate your account Read the “What else you should know” disclaimer, tap Deactivate Enter your password and follow the prompts to delete your account

Here’s how these steps look on the iOS app (almost identical on mobile web):

On the web (desktop)

Click More in the left-hand sidebar Choose Settings and privacy, then select Account at the top At the bottom, choose Deactivate your account Read the “What else you should know” disclaimer, tap or click Deactivate Enter your password and follow the prompts to delete your account

For more help with getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how-to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: