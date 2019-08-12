iPhone SE is on sale from $90, today only plus deals on LG monitors which are great Mac companions and Anker discounts abound with markdowns on the latest accessories. All that and more are in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone SE sees 1-day discount

Today only, Woot has Apple’s iPhone SE in certified refurb condition from $90. You’d typically pay $249 in new condition. These are totally unlocked and designed for GSM service providers. Notable features include a four-inch display, 12MP camera, Touch ID and more. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Protect your iPhone SE with a new clear case. This option from JETech is affordable at $6 and will show off your device’s coloring while still keeping it safe. We recently revisited the iPhone SE, check out our coverage on why it’s still a noteworthy device.

LG Monitors get the Gold Box treatment from $116

Amazon’s 1-day Gold Box includes up to 25% off various LG monitors with deals from $116. This includes both 1080p and 4K variations with built-in hubs and USB-C connectivity. You can find all of our top picks right here, but be sure to act fast, as this Gold Box will be gone tonight if not before.

Anker’s latest Amazon accessory sale has USB-C cables, more

Anker is ramping up the discounts in its latest Amazon sale, offering deals on USB-C to Lightning cables, projectors, speakers, and much more. We’re also seeing deals on its Soundcore lineup of headphones and Bluetooth portable speakers. Deals start at $12 and you can find all of our top picks in this coverage over at 9to5Toys.

