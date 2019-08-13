Snap today has announced the Spectacles 3, the latest version of its glasses with built-in cameras designed specifically for Snapchat. The Spectacles 3 feature dual HD cameras and a “strong, lightweight steel frame design with circular lenses and adjustable acetate tips.”

Snap says that because of the new dual-camera design, the new Spectacles 3 are well suited for augmented reality. The company explains that having two cameras allows Spectacles to process depth, with support for digital assets interact with real-world objects in a scene. The dual-camera setup provides a “rich 3D canvas for self-expression and a suite of new 3D Effects on Snapchat,” Snap says.

As you can see in the image above, the two cameras are housed on either side of the frames. When you tap either button on the glasses, they will start recording and can record continuously up to 60 seconds. Everything you record is saved to the Snapchat app.

Tap either button for video (up to 60 seconds continuously) or press and hold for a still. Spectacles 3 supplements high-definition videos with high-fidelity audio from a 4-microphone array. LED indicator lights notify people when recording, and users will see a light as well.

Spectacles 3 are available in two color options, Carbon and Mineral. The former is described as a “classic, monochromatic black with a semi-matte finish and high-gloss details.” The Mineral option is described as “a tone inspired by cosmetic hues with a hint-of-gold frame.”

The Spectacles 3 are available for pre-order now for $380 on the Spectacles website and will launch to the public this fall. Snap notes that this will be a limited production run, so availability might get tight. The Spectacles 2 are available on Amazon for $199.

Read the full press release below:

Snap Inc. Unveils Spectacles 3 New Spectacles Capture the World in 3D SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) today unveiled Spectacles 3, the latest version of Spectacles sunglasses delivering innovative design with dual HD cameras to empower creativity in 3D. Shipping in fall 2019, Spectacles 3 capture depth and dimension the way our eyes do. This new ability provides a rich 3D canvas for self-expression and a suite of new 3D Effects on Snapchat. Features Spectacles 3 are equipped with two HD cameras to capture Snaps in 3D and transform them with 3D Effects, inspiring creativity like never before. Snaps captured using Spectacles 3 seamlessly transfer in HD to Memories within Snapchat to add new lighting, landscapes, and other magical effects to an entire scene with a swipe. Snaps can also export to Camera Roll as circular, horizontal, square and virtual reality formats for saving, editing, sharing, and reliving, anywhere. Design Spectacles 3 feature a strong, lightweight steel frame with circular lenses and adjustable acetate tips. Spectacles 3 come in two color options: Carbon: a classic, monochromatic black with a semi-matte finish and high-gloss details. Mineral: a tone inspired by cosmetic hues with a hint-of-gold frame. Functionality Tap either button for video (up to 60 seconds continuously) or press and hold for a still. Spectacles 3 supplements high-definition videos with high-fidelity audio from a 4-microphone array. LED indicator lights notify people when recording, and users will see a light as well. Accessories Spectacles 3 charge on-the-go in their included Charging Case, which can store up to four charges. The full-grain leather case folds flat when not in use and comes equipped with a standard certified USB-C charging cable. Also included is a 3D viewer to relive memories and bring Snaps to life. Spectacles 3 will ship this fall and are available to pre-order now for $380 at Spectacles.com. About Snap Inc. Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

