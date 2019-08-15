AmpliFi mesh Wi-Fi users gain free VPN privacy protection with latest software update

Popular mesh Wi-Fi maker, AmpliFi, is out today with a slick update that offers its AmpliFi Teleport VPN service to all owners of its routers for free. Read on for all the details.

AmpliFi announced the news today that its lineup of mesh Wi-Fi routers now all include its Teleport VPN service for free. That means owners of the AmpliFi HD Wi-Fi, AmpliFi Gamer’s Edition, and AmpliFi Instant systems all have access to VPN privacy protection without any costs, subscriptions, or data caps. Users can even share their secure connection with others.

Here’s how AmpliFi describes its updated VPN app:

The AmpliFi Teleport app is a unique VPN software that protects user’s data and online presence by granting secure access to their home AmpliFi network, tunneling connections back to the home and masking the IP address.

Allows users to simply tap and connect to their home network via the app – no hassle.

Is based on 1:1 connectivity and more likely to work reliably where VPN servers that host many connections are blocked.

Has no subscription fees, one-time payments or hidden data limit fees. It’s free!

Can be shared with friends and family via the AmpliFi app.

Previously, AmpliFi offered a hardware-based VPN with its Teleport product. Now it’s software-based and free for all with the AmpliFi Teleport iOS app.

If you don’t already have an AmpliFi mesh setup and are intrigued by the included VPN, the flagship mesh system is the HD Wi-Fi which starts around $140 and goes up to $340 with a total of three MeshPoints (more can be added as well). AmpliFi Instant is also a great choice. It’s the company’s entry-level offering starting at $90 for a single router or $180 for a two-pack. Check out our full review on the AmpliFi Instant.

Here’s how to get up and running with the free AmpliFi VPN feature:

1. Update AmpliFi FW

2. Enable Remote Access

3. Download Latest AmpliFi and AmpliFi Teleport Apps

4. Generate Code from drop down menu on AmpliFi App

5. Enter Code on AmpliFi Teleport App to Connect More info on how to get up and running here! > https://t.co/Aoo23zkDpe — AmpliFi (@AmpliFiHome) August 15, 2019

