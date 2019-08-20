First dual security key launches with Lightning and USB-C, works with iPhone, iPad, Mac, more

After previewing the first Lightning security key for iPhone and iPad back at CES in January, Yubico has launched its YubiKey 5Ci today. The new hardware security key offers both Lightning and USB-C and is compatible with macOS, iOS, and more.

YubiKey 5Ci is the first security key to include a Lightning connector and brings fast and easy hardware authentication to iPhone and iPad as well as Mac, Windows, Linux, Chrome OS, and Android via the USB-C port. However, as noted by The Verge, YubiKey 5Ci won’t work with the 2018 iPad Pro’s USB-C port.

Once set up, YubiKey 5Ci is seamless to use, is battery-free, and doesn’t require an internet connection. Yubico notes that once you get it up and running on one iOS device it will be “recognized on any other Apple device of your choice.”

YubiKey 5Ci is compatible with popular password managers like 1Password, Dashlane, and LastPass, and is supported by Google, Dropbox, Salesforce.com, Facebook, Twitter, and more.

YubiKey 5Ci highlights

Secure your login and protect your account with hundreds of services like LastPass, Dashlane, 1Password, and others.

Protect your online accounts from phishing and account takeovers. A YubiKey makes it extremely difficult to gain access or steal your most important files, pictures, emails, and financial information.

Register easily with hundreds of services. Once registered, each service will simply request you to insert and tap your YubiKey to gain access during login. Simple, convenient, and secure.

Use the same asymmetric cryptography and strong security used by individuals at 9 of the top 10 technology companies. Yubico pioneered the creation of the FIDO U2F and FIDO2 authentication protocols along with Google and Microsoft. Using the YubiKey, companies have seen zero successful phishing attempts.

YubiKey 5Ci doesn’t offer NFC support like some of its other security keys. However, the inclusion of Lightning in this latest offering will likely be most compelling for Apple users.

The new dual Lightning and USB-C security key is available now in black or white for $70 direct from Yubico.

