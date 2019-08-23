Official iPhone cases from Apple on sale starting at $20 highlight today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. You’ll also find deals on Eve HomeKit Sensors and the latest $5 movie sale from iTunes. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Official iPhone cases start at $20

Amazon has a couple of discounts on official iPhone cases today, headlined by iPhone XS Leather options from $25. You have various colors to choose from at 50% off the regular going rate. We also spotted the official iPhone XR Clear Case for $20, which is down from the usual $39 price tag. Both cases are rarely discounted, making today’s deal all the more noteworthy. Check out our hands-on review for more details on the iPhone XR Clear Case.

Eve Degree HomeKit Sensor monitors temperature

Amazon is currently offering the Eve Degree HomeKit Weather Station for $57. Down from $70, today’s offer saves you nearly 20% and comes within $2 of the best we’ve seen all year. Eve Degree features a sleek aluminum casing plus an LCD display, and pairs over Bluetooth to monitor temperature, humidity, and air pressure. Adding this device into your HomeKit setup is a great way to automate devices, like turning on a fan when a room gets too hot. I’ve been using one for years now, and have nothing but good things to say about it. Be sure to check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look as well.

Apple starts the weekend with new $5 action movie sale, more

Apple is heading into the weekend with a fresh selection of movie deals from $5. There’s also a few new bundles added to Tuesday’s big sale, which you can find below. This is a great way to expand your movie collection, as each film will be added to your library.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

V-Moda Crossfade M-100 Master Review: Hi-Res update to a fan favorite [Video]

Swidget Configurable Outlet Review: Future-proof your smart home [Video]

Hot Wheels id Review: Vintage favorite goes modern with iPhone integration [Video]